Social Media exalts PM’s move of making an Economic Advisory Council

Of late, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), according to a notification and his verdict is lauded by the political fraternity and many more on Twitter.

The 18-member council includes renowned economists and experts from Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The council includes 11 private sector members and 7 government officials.

PML-N’s eminent leader, Mohammad Zubair came on the front praising Khan’s decision of making Economic Advisory Council in his recent tweet:

Meanwhile others praised the selection of members on board:

Notably, this council comprises of all male members on board:

Moreover, The Economic Advisory Council also has a representation from the minorities:

The EAC would advise the government on economic policies.



