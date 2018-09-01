Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

War to the knife

Remember the missing

Exercising for peace

Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore

Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

Elimination of corrupt practices in Punjab is biggest challenge: PM

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 1, 2018

Social Media exalts PM’s move of making an Economic Advisory Council

Of late, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reconstituted the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), according to a notification and his verdict is lauded by the political fraternity and many more on Twitter.

The 18-member council includes renowned economists and experts from Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The council includes 11 private sector members and 7 government officials.

PML-N’s eminent leader, Mohammad Zubair came on the front praising Khan’s decision of making Economic Advisory Council in his recent tweet:

Meanwhile others praised the selection of members on board:

Notably, this council comprises of all male members on board:

Moreover, The Economic Advisory Council also has a representation from the minorities:

The EAC would advise the government on economic policies.


