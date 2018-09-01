ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

LAHORE: Airports Security Force's (ASF) recent cognizance on misconduct might have you reevaluate your perception about misdemeanor and harmless grooving.

A lady personnel of Airports Security Force (ASF) in Sialkot met with trouble after a video of her grooving to an Indian song went viral on social media Saturday.



Pertaining that she was donning a camo tank top and uniform cap as she casually performed on an Indian Punjabi hit, the female staffer was left with criticism over misconduct.

The ASF took notice of the viral video of the female personnel, who was deployed at Sialkot airport, and order an inquiry into it.

The security force has also barred the personnel from using social media.

Prior to this, a video of other female personnel of Punjab Police had gone viral on social networking platforms earlier this year.

The video comes after a large population of teenagers and youth has been taking the most casual attempt to create and share homemade music videos that last up to 15 seconds.