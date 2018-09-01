Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab

Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore

In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore
Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

Elimination of corrupt practices in Punjab is biggest challenge: PM Imran Khan

Elimination of corrupt practices in Punjab is biggest challenge: PM Imran Khan
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Elimination of corrupt practices in Punjab is biggest challenge: PM Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated his government’s commitment to eliminate corruption from the country and stressed upon the Punjab cabinet to make it their first priority to identify corrupt practices and take strict action against them.

The prime minister was discussing various reforms with the provincial cabinet members after his arrival at the CM Secretariat.

The performance of the Punjab government should be a trend setter for the rest of the provinces, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed serious concern over land grabbing and encroachments in the province and Lahore in particular.

He directed that mafias and big groups, who had been involved in encroachments and land grabbing, must be taken to task.

He directed the chief minister to immediately launch an anti-encroachment drive and take action against land grabbers, and assured his fullest support to the provincial government in that regard.

The prime minister emphasized the need of austerity and simplicity, and said that the cabinet members should set an example while remaining at the forefront to remove extravagance on taxpayers' money at all levels.

“We must invest on human development while rationalising our expenditures simultaneously with austerity and simplicity because Pakistan has the lowest Human Development Index in the region,” a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar warmly welcomed the prime minister on behalf of the provincial cabinet and reaffirmed the commitment to implement Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's reforms and development agenda of a 'Naya Pakistan'.

The prime minister felicitated the provincial cabinet members on assuming their portfolios and said huge responsibility lies on their shoulders as Punjab is the biggest province of the country in terms of population.

He urged the provincial cabinet to work tirelessly for implementation of 100 days agenda of the present government to bring a visible change in the socio-economic spheres of the people's lives.

He said he would be frequently visiting the province and would remain at the forefront to oversee the First 100 Days Agenda.

The cabinet members also shared their ideas and proposals, concerning their departments, with the prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister held a meeting with the Punjab chief minister.

He also planted a sapling upon arrival at the Chief Minister Secretariat to initiate the Billion Trees Plantation campaign instigated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government aiming to plant over 10 billion trees in the next five years all over the country. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Marked change witnessed in PTV news bulletin: BBC

Marked change witnessed in PTV news bulletin: BBC
Medical report to determine if Sharjeel Memon consumed liquor: Nasir Shah

Medical report to determine if Sharjeel Memon consumed liquor: Nasir Shah
PM Khan orders removal of Lahore barricades

PM Khan orders removal of Lahore barricades

Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

Load More load more

Spotlight

Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion

Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!