Gondal not ordered by IG Punjab, RPO to apologize to Khawar Maneka, reports reveal

ISLAMABAD: The former Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal was not asked to issue an apology to Khawar Maneka, reports revealed.

According to Geo.tv citing an inquiry report by Punjab Additional IG Abu Bakr Khuda Bakhsh -known to have handled major police cases previously, the inspector general of Punjab and regional police officer had not asked Gondal to issue an apology to the former husband of First Lady Bushra Imran.

It was further added that the transfer of Gondal following the incident was neither ordered by IGP Kaleem Imam nor the RPO.

It was also mentioned that the conflicts between Gondal and Maneka had arisen after two separate occurrences on August 5th and later on August 23rd.

The second incident is where the issue had been heightened when Khawar did not stop upon the police’s interception at a checkpoint and was later chased down, and was directed to get his vehicle checked, which Maneka had declined.

The report had been issued following an inquisition of the former DPO and 16 other police officers and is based on 11 pages.

A suo moto notice was also taken by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar of Gondal’s transfer, terming it ‘wrong’ of the action being implemented on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.