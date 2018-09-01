Ali Tareen, after graduating from Oxford has plans for 'Naya Pakistan'

Ali Khan Tareen, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen, completed his MBA degree from Oxford on Saturday.



The young social entrepreneur had taken to Twitter to make public the news of him graduating from Oxford’s business school with an MBA degree. However, Tareen’s father on the hand remained absent at the auspicious moment in his son’s life as he returned to Pakistan last week to help party's candidate Arif Alvi win the upcoming presidential election.

Taking on a humorous tone about his father’s absence due to other political obligations, Tareen stated: “Missing @JahangirKTareen today at my business school graduation.

He had flown to England to attend but was called back for the Presidential Election. Naya Pakistan 1 - 0 Beta #AkelaTareen.”

Treading further, the fresh MBA grad went on to share his two year experience at Oxford University and a hint of his future plans in the ‘Naya Pakistan’.

“After 2 years of readings, exams and monthly flights to Oxford, I have finally completed my Masters. Now that the wife is impressed(the reason I do most things in life), time to head back to Naya Pakistan and get some work done.”, read his tweet.



