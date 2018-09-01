Pervaiz, Tareen hope Alvi to win presidential election

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi Saturday expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) nominated candidate Dr Arif Alvi will win presidential election with a majority vote.



In a joint news conference with PTI senior leaders including Dr Arif Alvi, Jehangir Tareen and others at his residence here, the PA Speaker said that independent members in the Punjab Assembly Jugno Mohsin and Muavia Azam would also support Arif Alvi in the presidential elections.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri and senior leader Khurram Gandapur were also in contact and justice would be provided to the victims of Model Town tragedy.

Dr Arif Alvi said while addressing the media that Muslim League (Q) leaders, Ch Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi had assured their support, adding that experience of both leaders would be beneficial in the politics.

He vowed that he would serve the nation and try to link all provinces in a strong federation after becoming president.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the party for nominating him as the candidate of the president of Pakistan.

To a question, he said the PTI was now at a responsible position and it would work with the coordination of all parties to improve the situation of Karachi, adding that MQM was already in alliance with the PTI whereas the PTI would take the PPP on board for the betterment of the city.

“We are confident to win the president election with heavy mandate,” he said.

He also thanked all alliance parties for welcoming him in the provincial capital.

PTI leader Jehangir Tareen said, on the occasion, that they were going to Balochistan, Sindh and KPK and the party was confident that Dr Arif Alvi would win the election with a margin.

To a question, Tareen in a light mood said an aeroplane saves time if it is expansive.