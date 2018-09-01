Sat September 01, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 1, 2018

Sharjeel Memon shifted to jail after CJP raid

KARACHI: PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday was shifted to Karachi Central Jail after  three bottles of alcohol were recovered during a raid by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar at the hospital he was admitted in.

As many 3 bottles of liquor, drugs and packets of cigarettes were found from the room of former PPP minister on Saturday during a surprise visit by the CJP Nisar at the hospitals where Sharjeel Memon, Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed accused in money laundering and mage corruption cases are undergoing treatment.

DIG Prisons Nasir Aftab said two persons were also arrested from the Memon's room and investigations were underway.

CJP Mian Saqib Nisar raided Ziauddin Hospital Clifton Saturday ahead of hearing of bail plea of PPP leader. During this all the hospital staffers were sent out of the room.

Three bottles of liquor, several cigarette packets and drugs were recovered from the room during CJP raid. The photographs of these drugs were also taken.

The CJP inquired from Sharjeel Memon who owns these liquor bottles.

Sharjeel Memon replied these are not his bottles.

The CJP summoned Attorney General (AG) remarking come here to see what is happening here. Pay attention to it too. I don't think Sharjeel Memon is ailing after seeing these things here. No treatment is being given here but only rest is being taken.

A surprise visit was also paid to the room in National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Jinnah hospital where close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group Chairperson Anwar Majeed, his son, AD Majeed and Hussain Lawai were admitted. They are allegedly involved in money laundering case.

Director Seemi Jamal gave briefing to CJP Mian Saqib Nisar in Jinnah hospital.

