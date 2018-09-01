Eight family members killed as vehicles collide near Sehwan

KARACHI: A van and truck collision on Friday night left eight members of a family dead and two injured near the Sehwan Toll Plaza.

As per reports by Geo News, the slain members of the family were inhabitants of Karachi’s Memon Goth area and had been on their way back home from Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine when the collision between the two vehicles resulted in tragedy.

According to reports, amongst those deceased, four were identified as Abdul Hameed Memon, Abdul Ghani Memon, Danial Memon and Muhammad Zubair.

The two wounded passengers, including one minor, have been shifted to Civil Hospital Jamshoro where they are undergoing treatment.