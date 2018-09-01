Sat September 01, 2018
APP
September 1, 2018

Efforts underway for Fazl’s withdrawal from presidential race: Aitzaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) nominee for presidential election Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said that dialogue is underway with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to withdraw him from the race.

Talking to media after meeting with Balochistan National Party (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, he said that PPP wants that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman should withdraw his nomination paper in his (Aitzaz’s) favour.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that JUI-F Chief wants that PPP candidate should withdraw his nomination paper in favour of him (Fazl).

The PPP leader said that negotiations were underway with Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and expressed the hope positive result before the presidential election.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP high-powered delegation headed by Aitzaz Ahsan comprising Chaudhry Manzoor, Qamar Zaman Kaira and other will visit Karachi Saturday evening.

The delegation will hold meeting with different political parties and request for vote in presidential election.

