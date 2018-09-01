In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore

LAHORE: First lady of Pakistan Bushra Imran, wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, paid a visit to an orphanage in Lahore on Saturday.



She was accompanied by her friend Farah Khan on this trip as the first lady of the country.

Bushra Bibi, who also brought food with her, will have lunch with the children of the orphanage, Geo News reported.

As a gesture of goodwill, the first lady will also finance all medical expenses of a child living at the orphanage.