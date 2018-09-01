Sat September 01, 2018
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
'Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite'

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Asad Umar responds to brother Zubair's tweet on POL taxes

Asad Umar responds to brother Zubair’s tweet on POL taxes
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 1, 2018

Share

How to register as an overseas Pakistani voter

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan is starting online registration of overseas Pakistanis as voters from Today.

The process will continue till 15th of September.

The ECP here on Friday announced that those overseas Pakistani having valid Machine Readable Passport (MRP) and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) would be eligible to cast their vote in by-election to be held in 37 constituencies on October 14, 2018.

Spokesperson of ECP Nadeem Qasim in a media talk, said that all overseas Pakistanis of relevant constituencies could register their vote through online system from September 1 to September 15 as per Pakistan Standard time.

The overseas Pakistanis could register themselves through these website www.ecp.gov.pk and www.overeasvoting.gov.pk in both languages i.e Urdu and English, he said.

The concerned voter would insert the detail including name, NICOP number, email address, the name of foreign living country and mobile number. He would follow the instructions on the screen and to click the ‘sign-in’ button.

The person would receive a pin code at the prescribed email address through this online voting system following which the voter would click on email to be sent for verification.

For the verification of account, the voter would write his/her email address and receive pin code and to click the verification'' button.

The voter would receive the message about the completion of process and he/she may log-in internet voting system by inserting email and password.

The overseas Pakistanis could cast their vote from 8 a.m to 5 p.m on October 14, 2018 through the Internet Voting System (I-Voting System), launched by the ECP with the cooperation of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), he said adding that the ECP was performing its responsibility in the limit of law and the constitution.

To a question, he said that irrelevant people could not access to I-Voting system, which is pilot project of ECP.

In case of any controversy, the result of I-Voting would not be added in the said constituencies, he remarked.

