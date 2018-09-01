How to register as an overseas Pakistani voter

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan is starting online registration of overseas Pakistanis as voters from Today.



The process will continue till 15th of September.

The ECP here on Friday announced that those overseas Pakistani having valid Machine Readable Passport (MRP) and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) would be eligible to cast their vote in by-election to be held in 37 constituencies on October 14, 2018.

Spokesperson of ECP Nadeem Qasim in a media talk, said that all overseas Pakistanis of relevant constituencies could register their vote through online system from September 1 to September 15 as per Pakistan Standard time.

The overseas Pakistanis could register themselves through these website www.ecp.gov.pk and www.overeasvoting.gov.pk in both languages i.e Urdu and English, he said.

The concerned voter would insert the detail including name, NICOP number, email address, the name of foreign living country and mobile number. He would follow the instructions on the screen and to click the ‘sign-in’ button.

The person would receive a pin code at the prescribed email address through this online voting system following which the voter would click on email to be sent for verification.

For the verification of account, the voter would write his/her email address and receive pin code and to click the verification'' button.

The voter would receive the message about the completion of process and he/she may log-in internet voting system by inserting email and password.

The overseas Pakistanis could cast their vote from 8 a.m to 5 p.m on October 14, 2018 through the Internet Voting System (I-Voting System), launched by the ECP with the cooperation of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), he said adding that the ECP was performing its responsibility in the limit of law and the constitution.

To a question, he said that irrelevant people could not access to I-Voting system, which is pilot project of ECP.

In case of any controversy, the result of I-Voting would not be added in the said constituencies, he remarked.