Fri August 31, 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance

ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Pakistan, Iran connected by inseparable bonds: Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says Sheikh Rasheed

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan and Iran were connected by inseparable bonds of historic, religious and cultural affinities.

Imran Khan said this while talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who called on him here Friday.

PM Imran Khan received Javad Zarif, who conveyed to him the greetings and best wishes of the people and leadership of Iran on assuming office.

Iranian FM Zarif stated that Iran wished continued progress and prosperity to the people of Pakistan.

He also delivered a message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, inviting the Prime Minister for the upcoming Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Iran, in October 2018.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister, Imran Khan thanked the Iranian Supreme Leader’s support for Kashmiri’s struggle for self-determination as well as for the manner in which Pakistan Independence Day was celebrated in Iran.

Khan thanked the Foreign Minister for the sincere wishes. Recalling his recent telephonic conversation with President Rouhani, Prime Minister Khan said that Pakistan and Iran were connected by inseparable bonds of historic, religious and cultural affinities.

He added that during his tenure, Pakistan would make all efforts to cement these relations in various areas to the benefit of both countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also emphasized on restoring complete peace and stability in the region. As land bridges between economically resource-rich regions, together with other regional partners, Pakistan and Iran remained the key to growth and prosperity in the region through enhancing connectivity and promoting people to people linkages.

Referring to cancellation of blasphemous Dutch caricatures competition following government of Pakistan’s strong condemnation and protest recently, the Prime Minister underlined the need for the Muslim countries to confront Islamophobia with one voice. “The love and respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), is part of every Muslim’s faith and no one could be allowed to disrespect it.”

Mr. Zarif had arrived in Islamabad yesterday for the visit. Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran and is desirous to promote them in all areas.

