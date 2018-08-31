Fri August 31, 2018
August 31, 2018

Asif Zardari joins the helicopter banter

KARACHI: Co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Asif Ali Zardari took a jab on Friday at the helicopter controversy, PM Imran Khan has landed in, in a comical manner.

The former president was seen jokily ridiculing the prevailing debacle of Prime Minister Khan’s helicopter commute after appearing at a local banking court today in reference to the money laundering case he is tangled in.

After receiving provisional bail in the case, Zardari received a peculiar and humorous question by one of the reporters who asked him why he didn’t use a helicopter to commute to the court considering its ‘low cost.’

The PPP leader had retorted to the question in a joking manner saying: “You should wait here and I will return in a helicopter.”

The helicopter fiasco had broken lose earlier after PM Khan faced condemnation for using helicopters as his mode of transportation to and from Bani Gala, which Chaudhry Fawad later justified as ‘inexpensive’ saying the aircraft only costs Rs55/km.

