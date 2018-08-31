Shehryar Afridi takes oath as State Minister for Interior

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday administered oath of office to Shehryar Afridi as State Minister for Interior.



The oath-taking ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by politicians and senior officials, a President House press release said issued here.

Shehryar Afridi is Member of National Assembly from Kohat.

Afridi has been attending security meetings for the past few days after his nomination as state minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Citing the critical nature of internal security and PTI’s agenda of anti-corruption, the prime minister has kept the portfolio of interior with himself.