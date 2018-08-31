Fri August 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Four students left injured after school roof collapses

HYDERABAD: Four students from Government Primary Model Girls Community aged four to nine years endured head and leg injuries as the roof plaster of a primary school in Tando Muhammad Khan district collapsed on Thursday.

A nursery student Shahzad Jamali, two second grade students Eman Jamali and Urooj Jamali and a class five student Uzma Jamali were injured. Urooj and Shahzad are siblings however, the head teacher, Zubaida told local media that plaster collapsed during recess time. She further talked on how many times she has written to authorities to take notice for the crumbling infrastructure of school that is menacing for the students studying.

Soon after the incident, Tando Muhammad Khan district and sessions Judge Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and local officials set a visit to school. The judge also visited the village where the injured students live and met their parents. He later inspected other government schools in the same area to curtail the chances of such misfortunes in future. The judge also summoned the officials concerned for failing to repair the crumbling buildings.

