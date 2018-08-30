Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges but with support of the nation and through a cohesive national approach, we shall successfully overcome these.

Prime Minister said this during his visit to GHQ on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan visited GHQ along with federal ministers of defence, foreign affairs, finance, information and state minister of interior and secretary defence, said Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military.

Upon arrival, PM Imran Khan was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned out guard. PM laid floral wreath at the Shuhada monument to pay tribute to the martyrs. PM was introduced to all PSOs of the GHQ.

Imran Khan appreciated contributions and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism.