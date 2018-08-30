Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue

CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked overseas Pakistanis to get themselves registered on its website by 15th of September in order to be eligible to cast vote in by-elections, scheduled on 14th October.

The electoral body has said that overseas Pakistanis, already in the voters’ lists and belonging to those constituencies where the by-election 2018 is being held, can register themselves for the purpose.

The process of registration for overseas Pakistanis will begin from Saturday.

In this regard, a letter has been sent to Foreign Secretary to inform the overseas Pakistanis about the facility through embassies and consulates abroad.

It may be noted here that by-polls in 11 National and 26 provincial assembly seats will be held on October 14. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PM, cabinet proud to meet command of world’s best army: Fawad

PM, cabinet proud to meet command of world’s best army: Fawad
SBCA orders sealing of Imtiaz Store Gulshan branch

SBCA orders sealing of Imtiaz Store Gulshan branch
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response