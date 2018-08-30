ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked overseas Pakistanis to get themselves registered on its website by 15th of September in order to be eligible to cast vote in by-elections, scheduled on 14th October.



The electoral body has said that overseas Pakistanis, already in the voters’ lists and belonging to those constituencies where the by-election 2018 is being held, can register themselves for the purpose.

The process of registration for overseas Pakistanis will begin from Saturday.

In this regard, a letter has been sent to Foreign Secretary to inform the overseas Pakistanis about the facility through embassies and consulates abroad.

It may be noted here that by-polls in 11 National and 26 provincial assembly seats will be held on October 14.