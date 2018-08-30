Naval chief inaugurates tree plantation campaign at Margalla Hills

Islamabad: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi inaugurated Pine Tree Plantation Campaign at Margalla Hills.

The campaign is aimed to contribute meaningfully in national efforts of "Green Pakistan" drive in line with vision of the government.

While addressing the audience, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that apart from the contributions towards food, fiber, livelihood, resources and water; trees play central role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

The percentage of forest with respect to land area in Pakistan has dropped considerably in last 3 decades. The Naval Chief emphasized that afforestation is vital for our socio-economic development and a sustainable ecosystem.

The effects of climate change are alarming and its consequences are being felt in the shape of unpredictable weather conditions. There was a time in early 80's that Margalla hill would receive quite sizable winter snowfall but this beauty is now a part of history primarily due to climate change, he added.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi urged on the need for the nation to join hands in this noble cause and commit to plant at least one tree each, thus helping to provide clean and better environment for our future generations.

The ceremony was attended by a number of prominent academicians, writers, reps of media and civil dignitaries including Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, IG Forest, Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Mayor Islamabad, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council and Vice Chancellors of Quad-e-Azam University and Arid Agricultural University.