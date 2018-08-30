Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue

CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naval chief inaugurates tree plantation campaign at Margalla Hills

Islamabad: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi inaugurated Pine Tree Plantation Campaign at Margalla Hills.

 The campaign is aimed to contribute meaningfully in national efforts of "Green Pakistan" drive in line with vision of the government.

While addressing the audience, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that apart from the contributions towards food, fiber, livelihood, resources and water; trees play central role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

 The percentage of forest with respect to land area in Pakistan has dropped considerably in last 3 decades. The Naval Chief emphasized that afforestation is vital for our socio-economic development and a sustainable ecosystem. 

The effects of climate change are alarming and its consequences are being felt in the shape of unpredictable weather conditions. There was a time in early 80's that Margalla hill would receive quite sizable winter snowfall but this beauty is now a part of history primarily due to climate change, he added. 

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi urged on the need for the nation to join hands in this noble cause and commit to plant at least one tree each, thus helping to provide clean and better environment for our future generations.

The ceremony was attended by a number of prominent academicians, writers, reps of media and civil dignitaries including Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, IG Forest, Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Mayor Islamabad, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council and Vice Chancellors of Quad-e-Azam University and Arid Agricultural University.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections
PM, cabinet proud to meet command of world’s best army: Fawad

PM, cabinet proud to meet command of world’s best army: Fawad
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response