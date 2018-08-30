Thu August 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Punjab information minister Chohan tangled in yet another controversy

Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture Fayazul Hasaan Chohan has been embroiled in yet another controversy after video of him making lewd comments at a gathering in Lahore.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was seen commenting on the ban of ‘vulgar’ film posters outside cinemas while he was using foul language.

Following the footage circulating the internet, several users have stepped forth condemning the uncouth use of language regarding blue films while the gathering was attended by women.

Earlier, the Punjab Minister was caught up in another controversy after leaked footage of him was leaked where he was seen abusing a private TV channel’s staff upon being asked a relatively ‘tough’ question.

Since the debacle prevailed, online users are appalled and outraged at the show of indecency by a minister of culture and information. 


