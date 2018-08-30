Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is being briefed on defence, internal security and other professional matters at army headquarters, military spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.



Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry and Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi are accompanying the PM.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa received the PM upon arrival at the General Headquarters.

On Monday, the COAS called on the prime minister at the PM Office. "Both discussed security situation and expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace," the statement issued after the meeting said.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Joseph F. Dunford are scheduled to visit Pakistan on Sept 05 and hold talks with the new government.