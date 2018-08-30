Govt committee to meet TLP leadership today

ISLAMABAD: A high-level committee comprising federal and provincial ministers would meet the leaders of leadership of Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) today to inform them about the measures taken by the government against blasphemous caricatures competition in the Netherlands.



Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Religious Minister Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and he himself would meet the leadership of religious party.

The minister, in a statement, said Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi would also inform the TLP leadership about his communication with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Fawad said every Muslim had same feelings against the blasphemous caricatures competition and unity among the Ummah was crucial to defend the sanctity of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He stressed the need for evolving a comprehensive strategy to effectively and peacefully resolve the matter through dialogue.

Islamabad march

After the failure of negotiations with the government, a caravan of TLP led by its chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi started marching towards the federal capital to lodge a protest against the blasphemous caricatures.

The decision was made by the party leadership after its talks with the federal government ended inconclusively on Wednesday. A delegation, led by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nur-ul-Haq Qadri, held dialogue with the leadership of Tehreek-e-Labaik and tried to convince them to shun the plan, but they insisted on expelling the Dutch ambassador from the country.

The official delegation also apprised the Tehreek-e-Labaik leadership of the efforts made by the government to express its concern to the Netherlands government over the blasphemous caricatures.