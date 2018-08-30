Chairman JCSC Zubair Hayat attends SCO Chiefs of General Staff meeting in Moscow

RAWALPINDI: Chairman JCS Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has attended the meeting of the chiefs of staff of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Moscow, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to Pak Army's media wing, the forum was briefed on International Geo-political situation and activities of transnational terrorist organizations in various crisis regions of the world by the host country.



In his address to the forum, CJCSC General Zubair Hayat highlighted contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces towards peace and immense sacrifices in war against terror.

On the sidelines of event, Chairman also met General Li Zoucheng, Chief of Joint Staff of PLA and Lieutenant General Sobirzoda Emomali Abdurahim, CGS Armed Forces of Tajikistan, said ISPR.