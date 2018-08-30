Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest

Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use
Inside story: PTI proposed Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for presidential election

Inside story: PTI proposed Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for presidential election
Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chairman JCSC Zubair Hayat attends SCO Chiefs of General Staff meeting in Moscow

RAWALPINDI: Chairman JCS Committee  General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has attended the  meeting of the chiefs of staff of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Moscow, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to Pak Army's media wing, the forum was briefed on International Geo-political situation and activities of transnational terrorist organizations in various crisis regions of the world by the host country.

In his address to the forum, CJCSC General Zubair Hayat  highlighted contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces towards peace and immense sacrifices in war against terror.

On the sidelines of event, Chairman also met General Li Zoucheng, Chief of Joint Staff of PLA and Lieutenant General Sobirzoda Emomali Abdurahim, CGS Armed Forces of Tajikistan,  said ISPR.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies
Inside story: PTI proposed Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for presidential election

Inside story: PTI proposed Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for presidential election
PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response