Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

KARACHI: PTI’s MNA Aamir Liaquat on Wednesday was able to cut away misconceptions with party president Imran Khan after the premier assured to resolve all discrepancies.



Citing his telephonic discussion with the prime minister, Aamir Liaquat stated that Imran has promised a visit to Karachi, owing to which, Imran will also look upon the reservations being faced by party members.

Aamir said they were also able to clear the backlog regarding the ‘misleading’ media content that was released earlier, upon reaching a clarification on the controversial screenshot; Imran expressed his lamentation over misinterpretation on the matter.

Imran directed the disgruntled MNA to maintain a discipline in the party and also asked him to hold back addressing on the matter.

Aamir said the phone call concluded on good terms as he assured Imran that no further complains will be coming from his end.