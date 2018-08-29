Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest

Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest
PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act

Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act
Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures

Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures
Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

KARACHI: PTI’s MNA Aamir Liaquat on Wednesday was able to cut away misconceptions with party president Imran Khan after the premier assured to resolve all discrepancies.

Citing his telephonic discussion with the prime minister, Aamir Liaquat stated that Imran has promised a visit to Karachi, owing to which, Imran will also look upon the reservations being faced by party members.

Aamir said they were also able to clear the backlog regarding the ‘misleading’ media content that was released earlier, upon reaching a clarification on the controversial screenshot; Imran expressed his lamentation over misinterpretation on the matter.

Imran directed the disgruntled MNA to maintain a  discipline in the party and also asked him to hold back addressing on the matter.

Aamir said the phone call concluded on good terms as he assured Imran that no further complains will be coming from his end.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Inside story: PTI proposed Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for presidential election

Inside story: PTI proposed Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for presidential election
PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Army pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto, other martyrs

Army pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto, other martyrs
CM Punjab reviews Muharram security, anti-dengue measures

CM Punjab reviews Muharram security, anti-dengue measures

Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response