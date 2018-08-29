Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest

Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest
PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act

Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act
Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures

Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures
Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Inside story: PTI proposed Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for presidential election

ISLAMABAD: In a sensational claim, PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said that Senator Aitzaz Ahsan's candidature for the presidential election was proposed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudry.

According to sources, Fawad Chaudry met with Syed Khursheed Shah and former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf on August 17 during the election of Leader of the House. Chaudhry suggested to the PPP leaders that government and opposition should field a non-controversial and a joint candidate that was fitting for the post of President of Pakistan.

Sources say that Khursheed Shah welcomed Chaudhry’s suggestion and asked who could be nominated for the slot. “I think Sania Nishtar is a suitable candidate,” Chaudhry said. On this, Shah pointed out that Ms Nishtar was recommended for the caretaker prime minister by the PML-N.

“Leave the bureaucrats alone and name any politician,” Shah then suggested. “Shahji, why don’t you name anyone,” replied Chaudhry. “I will nominate Asif Ali Zardari,” said Khursheed Shah. “No Shahji, it will be very difficult to develop a consensus on Zardari’s name,” Chaudhry said.

Sources add that Chaudhry then himself proposed the name of Aitzaz Ahsan. “Khursheed Shah first stared at Fawad Chaudhry, then turned to Raja Pervez Ashraf and thumped the desk, saying done. Leave this to me to convince my party,” according to sources.

Khursheed Shah says that Fawad Chaudhry, Raja Pervez Ashraf and others are eyewitnesses of the conversation.

Fawad Chaudhry then left and never showed up again.

According to sources, Asif Ali Zardari first offered Khursheed Shah to contest the election of President of Pakistan. However, Shah excused himself and instead recommended Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raza Rabbani and Aitzaz Ahsan for the top slot.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Aitzaz Ahsan was the best candidate.

When Aitzaz Ahsan was told about his nomination, he put forward only one condition that his name won’t be withdrawn at any stage.

On this, Asif Ali Zardari warmly greeted Aitzaz Ahsan and promised that he would be the PPP’s candidate.

In a Twitter statement, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that he was surprised on Khursheed Shah’s statement.

“PTI Candidate Arif Alvi is winning hands down so Aitzaz sb should be requested to withdraw from Presidential race, otherwise won’t make any difference as in any case. Arif Alvi is poised to win with biggest majority of recent political history,” he tweeted. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies
PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Army pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto, other martyrs

Army pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto, other martyrs
CM Punjab reviews Muharram security, anti-dengue measures

CM Punjab reviews Muharram security, anti-dengue measures

Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response