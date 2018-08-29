PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressing his serious concern over the prevailing situation vis-a-vis power theft and swelling circular debt, said that he would spearhead a public awareness campaign on the issue.

The prime minister was chairing a briefing on issues relating to the power sector.

Secretary Power Division Mr. Rizwan Memon briefed the Prime Minister about the issue of line losses and the circular debt which has touched Rs. 1.18 trillion.

The secretary also highlighted various issues relating to generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

The prime minister expressed his serious concern over the prevailing situation vis-à-vis power theft and swelling circular debt.

He observed that bad governance, corruption and flawed policies of past had resulted into a situation which was neither viable nor sustainable.

The prime minister said that addressing issues related to the power sector was among the foremost priorities of the government.

He said that a task force is being constituted to work out a comprehensive strategy for addressing sectoral issues with special focus on improved governance, system augmentation, tariff rationalization and plugging various loopholes in power generation, transmission and the distribution system.

PM Khan also stated that he would spearhead a comprehensive public awareness campaign to sensitize public and to garner their support for checking electricity theft and ensuring better management of the power sector.