Wed August 29, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Army pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto, other martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has paid rich tribute to former prime minister slain Benazir Bhutto and other martyrs in a new video released by Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military.

The new video pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto, Chaudhry Aslam, Aitzaz Hasan, Mir Siraj Khan Raisani, Bashir Ahmed Bilour, Shuja Khanzada and victims of terrorism.

The ISPR also urged the nation to visit the homes of all martyrs on Defence and Martyrs Day on September 06.

On Tuesday, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said the nation’s martyrs and their families would be remembered and honoured on 'Defence and Martyrs Day' 2018.

Speaking at an ISPR planning conference, Ghafoor said the information ministry and the military’s media wing were coordinating to pay tribute to the martyrs and their sacrifices on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day.

