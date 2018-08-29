Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest

KARACHI: A police officer was suspended and demoted on Wednesday for abusing his power with a fake armed robbery case to arrest two cousins of his wife.



SHO Shahid Taj arrested Waqar and Danish from the limits of the Manghopir police station, alleging that the suspects were captured in an anti-street crime patrol and illegal weapons were also recovered from them.

He also presented them in a court on Tuesday and moved them into police’s remand.

Yousuf, brother of one of the suspects, contended that the arrests were made under fake allegation.

On recovering CCTV footage, it was disclosed that the police personnel arrested the suspects during the wee hours on Sunday, August 26 from Al-Hadi building in Khudadad Colony, which inclines to Brigade Police Station limits.

Yousuf stated that the two were thrashed and tortured for “raising their voice” in front of Taj’s wife, who is their first cousin, adding that Taj’s wife was also present in a private car outside the building during the raid.

The family further added that the wife had made threats over the phone when Taj had requested to end the feud.

Police authorities took notice after a complaint was filed and Taj was suspended and demoted from his rank, SSP West said. Initial investigation showed serious allegations against SHO Taj, he added.

Further investigation has been launched against other police personnel involved in the matter.