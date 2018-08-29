Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest

Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest
PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act

Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act
Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures

Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

Pakistan

Afzal Nadeem Dogar
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest

SHO Shahid Taj two cousins of his wife after a feud between the latter two-Geo News

KARACHI: A police officer was suspended and demoted on Wednesday for abusing his power with a fake armed robbery case to arrest two cousins of his wife.

SHO Shahid Taj arrested Waqar and Danish from the limits of the Manghopir police station, alleging that the suspects were captured in an anti-street crime patrol and illegal weapons were also recovered from them.

He also presented them in a court on Tuesday and moved them into police’s remand.

Yousuf, brother of one of the suspects, contended that the arrests were made under fake allegation.

On recovering CCTV footage, it was disclosed that the police personnel arrested the suspects during the wee hours on Sunday, August 26 from Al-Hadi building in Khudadad Colony, which inclines to Brigade Police Station limits.

Yousuf stated that the two were thrashed and tortured for “raising their voice” in front of Taj’s wife, who is their first cousin, adding that Taj’s wife was also present in a private car outside the building during the raid.

The family further added that the wife had made threats over the phone when Taj had requested to end the feud.

Police authorities took notice after a complaint was filed and Taj was suspended and demoted from his rank, SSP West said. Initial investigation showed serious allegations against SHO Taj, he added.

Further investigation has been launched against other police personnel involved in the matter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Army pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto, other martyrs

Army pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto, other martyrs
CM Punjab reviews security, anti-dengue measures for Muharram

CM Punjab reviews security, anti-dengue measures for Muharram
Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures

Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Is Trump using Twitter excessively?

Is Trump using Twitter excessively?
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response