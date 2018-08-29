Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Have no foreign property, account, Zardari tells SC

Have no foreign property, account, Zardari tells SC
Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces
Amir Liaquat lays bare grievances in leaked Whatsapp voice message

Amir Liaquat lays bare grievances in leaked Whatsapp voice message

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy
How to create 10 million jobs

How to create 10 million jobs
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India committed 1 686 ceasefire violations in last 8 months, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: A total of 1,686 ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) had been committed by Indian Army since January 1, 2018 to date, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak told Senate on Wednesday.

Responding to the question of Senator Samina Saeed, he said 23 civilians had embraced Shahadat while 136 civilians suffered injuries due to the ceasefire violations committed by Indian forces since January 1, 2018 to date.

He said Pakistan Army was responding in a befitting manner and was taking all necessary measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Circular debt stands at Rs 596 billion, ECC informed

Circular debt stands at Rs 596 billion, ECC informed
NYA members visit PAF headquarters

NYA members visit PAF headquarters
Funeral prayers of 1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool offered

Funeral prayers of 1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool offered
NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide

NAB questions PM Imran Khan’s close aide
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Young Pakistani makes world record in O-level exam

Young Pakistani makes world record in O-level exam
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Mahesh Bhatt geared up for acting debut

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response