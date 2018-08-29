India committed 1 686 ceasefire violations in last 8 months, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: A total of 1,686 ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) had been committed by Indian Army since January 1, 2018 to date, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak told Senate on Wednesday.



Responding to the question of Senator Samina Saeed, he said 23 civilians had embraced Shahadat while 136 civilians suffered injuries due to the ceasefire violations committed by Indian forces since January 1, 2018 to date.

He said Pakistan Army was responding in a befitting manner and was taking all necessary measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.