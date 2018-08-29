Funeral prayers of 1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool offered

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers (Namaz e Janaza) of 1965 war veteran Sepoy Maqbool, SJ has been offered at Chaklala Garrison, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and large number of officers and soldiers attended the prayer and paid respect to the national hero.

Deceased Sepoy Maqbool will be buried with full military honour at his native village Narian, Azad Kashmir later tonight.

War veteran Sepoy breathed his last at CMH Attock on Tuesday. The brave soldier got injured and was taken prisoner by the Indian Army during 1965 war.

Later, after spending 40 years in Indian jails, he was released during 2005.

He is recipient of Sitara Jurrat.