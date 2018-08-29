Wed August 29, 2018
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

The elusive climate change strategy

Are dams the right choice?

European intellectuals and the East

Have no foreign property, account, Zardari tells SC

Maneka-DPO Pakpattan call recording surfaces

Amir Liaquat lays bare grievances in leaked Whatsapp voice message

Imran Khan to skip UN session to focus on Pakistan economy

How to create 10 million jobs

Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

APP
August 29, 2018

Govt to promote film industry: Fawad tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry Wednesday told Senate that the ministry was committed to make all out efforts to promote film industry on a priority basis for entertaining the public.

While responding to the question of Senator Azam Swati he said, previous government had spent huge amount of money on the projection of their projects.

Previous federal government has spent Rs 17 billion on advertisements in electronic media and if the expenditure of Punjab Government is added, the tally will reach to Rs 40 billion which is a huge amount.

He told the Senate that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed not to spend the nation’s money on projection of government projects.

He said that PTV has been given editorial independence and it was giving more coverage to opposition than the private media.

He said censorship would end on Pakistan Television (PTV) and on state media and the activities of opposition parties would also be covered by state run media.

He directed Pakistan Television (PTV) to set up boosters in far flung areas where cable services is not available in the areas.

