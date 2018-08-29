Imran Khan 'expresses satisfaction' over NAB working

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the priority of his government was eradication of corruption from the country, holding of across the board accountability and promotion of transparency.



Talking to Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said the government would provide full support to strengthen the authority and improve its working.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the working of NAB.