Helicopter memes flood Internet

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry 's statement regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's use of helicopter has triggered a flood of memes on the Internet.

Social media users had a field day on Tuesday after Mr Chaudhry came up with a bizarre explanation saying the travelling between the Prime Minister and the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan costs less than 60 per kilometer.

Adding insult to the injury, the minister later said his statement about cost was was based on Google research.

