War veteran Maqbool Hussain passes away at CMH Attock

ATTOCK: War veteran Sepoy Maqbool Hussain breathed his last at the CMH Attock.

The brave soldier got injured and was taken prisoner by the Indian Army during the 1965 war. Later, after spending 40 years in Indian jails, he was released in 2005.

Maqbool Hussain was recipient of Sitara-e-Jurrat.

His Namaz-e-Jinaza will be offered on Wednesday with full military honours.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his grief on his demise