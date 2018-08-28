CM Punjab Twitter account suspended?

LAHORE: Twitter has suspended the account of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar over violation of rules.

The micro-blogging site has not specified any reasons for suspending the account which was sharing photos and videos of the chief minister during his most recent visits to Pakpattan and Islamabad.

PTI South Punjab, a verified Twitter account, also shared photos of the chief minister’s visit to THQ Hospital in Mian Channu from the suspended account earlier in the day.



