CM Buzdar shows indignation over closure of Pakpattan shops

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed indignation over the closure of shops and inclusion of extra vehicles in his cavalcade during his visit to Pakpattan.

According to a press release issued by the party, the chief minister has sought a report from deputy commissioner in this regard.

Buzdar ordered to get opened the shops when the matter was brought into his notice and the shops were opened on his directions.

When the chief minister came to the shrine of Hazrat Baba Farid Uddain Gunj Shakar (RA), the shops were opened.

He said no such incident should occur during his future visits and investigation should also be held about the inclusion of extra vehicles in his cavalcade.

The chief minister said only security vehicles would accompany him during such tours and officers and other people would travel in a coach and no additional car would be included in his cavalcade during his visits.