Dr Jahanzeb Khan appointed Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has been posted as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)/Secretary Revenue Division with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, another officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Dr Muhammad Suleman Khan, who was serving as National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has been transferred and posted as Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) with immediate effect.