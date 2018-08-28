PPP leaders back Aitzaz Ahsan’s candidacy for presidential election

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Top PPP leadership has rejected a demand from opposition parties to withdraw Senator Aitzaz Ahsan for the presidential election race, Geo reported.
PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari chaired a party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the request made by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman to withdraw Ahsan’s name in his support.
Quoting sources Geo said the meeting has reviewed possible repercussions and political gains of supporting Maulana Fazl as a consensus candidate.
According to sources, the PPP members have opposed Ahsan's withdrawal from the race. “The JUI-F leader was a respected figure but the party could not compromise its principled politics,” it said.
Sources add that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also backing Aitzaz Ahsan as their final candidate.
A day earlier, the JUI-F chief, who has submitted his nomination papers for the presidential election to be held on September 4 after being fielded as the nominee of all opposition parties except PPP, called on the former president and sought cooperation.
