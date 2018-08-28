Tue August 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Pakistan to mark ‘Defence and Martyrs Day’ in a befitting manner: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said the nation’s martyrs and their families would be remembered and honoured on 'Defence and Martyrs Day' 2018.

Speaking at an ISPR planning conference earlier on Tuesday, Ghafoor said the information ministry and the military’s media wing were coordinating to pay tribute to the martyrs and their sacrifices on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day.

Emphasising the role of the media, he urged media representatives to honour the martyrs by visiting their families and highlighting their sacrifices for the cause of the country.

“Defence and Martyrs Day 2018. Ministry of Information & ISPR in joint coordinating role. Planning conference held at ISPR. Representatives from civil society, media & armed forces attended. Nation will remember and salute its martyrs and their families in a befitting manner IA,” he tweeted.

“Every martyr of our nation should be visible on [September 6],” he said.

The nation will remember and salute its martyrs and their families in a befitting manner, Major General Ghafoor added.

The conference was informed that the main ceremony of the day would be held at General Headquarters and broadcast live.

