Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Our culture of cruelty

Our culture of cruelty
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Politics without vitriol

Politics without vitriol
Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers

Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers
Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Automatic exchange of tax evaders data from September 1: FBR

Automatic exchange of tax evaders data from September 1: FBR
Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM

Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maneka-DPO episode echoes in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday took an exception to government over an incident that involved Khawar Farid Maneka, the ex-husband of  Bushra Imran.

Speaking in the Senate, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader claimed  transfers and postings in Punjab  police have been carried out on the orders of Maneka.

She said the government has yet to come up with an explanation about the incident in Punjab, referring to transfer  of District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan, Rizwan Gondal.

Gondal was reported to have been transferred on the complaint of Maneka after the former intercepted the latter's vehicle.

The Senator   criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan  for not listening to  opposition lawmakers  during his appearance in the upper house of the parliament on Monday.

Sherry Rehman also took an issue  with social media pictures of recently appointed ministers standing in queues at airports.

She said other lawmakers also wait in queues but never used their  movements for publicity stunts.   


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

400 people benefited from amounts involved in money laundering case

400 people benefited from amounts involved in money laundering case

Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers

Nawaz warns Zardari of looming dangers
Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM

Imran-Pompeo conversation readout ‘contrary to facts’, says Pakistan FM
Asian Games 2018: Pakistan defeat India in Volleyball match

Asian Games 2018: Pakistan defeat India in Volleyball match
Load More load more

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!