Maneka-DPO episode echoes in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday took an exception to government over an incident that involved Khawar Farid Maneka, the ex-husband of Bushra Imran.

Speaking in the Senate, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader claimed transfers and postings in Punjab police have been carried out on the orders of Maneka.

She said the government has yet to come up with an explanation about the incident in Punjab, referring to transfer of District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan, Rizwan Gondal.

Gondal was reported to have been transferred on the complaint of Maneka after the former intercepted the latter's vehicle.

The Senator criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for not listening to opposition lawmakers during his appearance in the upper house of the parliament on Monday.

Sherry Rehman also took an issue with social media pictures of recently appointed ministers standing in queues at airports.

She said other lawmakers also wait in queues but never used their movements for publicity stunts.




