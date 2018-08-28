Tue August 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Division has directed all the ministries and government departments to use short name of Prime Minister Imran Khan in official communication.

The notification said the PM should only be addressed as Imran Khan instead of his complete name.

According to the documents submitted with Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is PM Khan’s complete name. However, till filing of this report  the official website of PM Office has not complied with the directives.


