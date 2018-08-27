Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan joins PTI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Chamber at the Parliament House and announced joining Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI).
The Senator from FATA was accompanied by his father, Bismillah Khan, a former MNA.
Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the decision of Senator Hidayat Ullah Khan to join PTI, a statement issued by Prime Minister Office said.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and central and provincial office bearers of PTI were also present in the meeting.
