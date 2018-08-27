Mon August 27, 2018
APP
August 27, 2018

Training camp for Pak women cricket team from Sep 10

LAHORE: A training camp for Pakistan women cricket team will commence here from Sept 10 at National Cricket Academy to prepare the team for three upcoming assignments including T20 World Cup.

National women team will be playing three back-to-back tough events with the tour of Bangladesh, where it will play four T20 and one One-Day International match from Sept 28 to Oct 10. From Bangladesh, it will fly to Malaysia to play two matches of the ICC women championship against Australia, said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while talking to APP here on Monday.

"From Malaysia, the team will leave for West Indies to feature in the most challenging assignment, the T20 World Cup being played from Nov 9 to 24," he said.

He said a strong combination will be picked to put up decent show in all three events, which are tough and will be a test of our team.

To a question, he said that Pak women team's coach and batting consultant Andy Richards will be joining the team at the camp.

"His presence and guidance will be a big source to lift the performance of players besides infusing new confidence in the team to perform up to the expectations in these important competitions.

"He said the PCB is taking every measure to lift the fortune of the women cricket team and to put it on the road to success.

"Hiring the services of a foreign coach is part of the PCB endeavour to prepare a new-look team to give encouraging results in the international events abroad," he added.

He said that women players are full of talent and promise and with proper training, they can perform wonders for the country.

"The progress graph of women cricket is at rise and with each passing day, young girls are taking up cricket as a sport which indicates a bright future of women cricket in the country," he added.

