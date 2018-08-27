Completion of Karachi package left over schemes ordered

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to hand over one snorkel and three fire tenders to Karachi administration and seven other fire tenders to the administration of divisional headquarters of the province.



He took this decision on Monday while presiding over a meeting to review progress of on-going development schemes launched under Karachi Package. The meeting was attended Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Noor Alam, Secretary P&D Shireen narejo , PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro, Engineer Khalid and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that some fire eruption incident took place in different factories and shopping centers in the city for which he directed Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani to inquire and report him. He also said that a snorkel and 10 fire tenders have been purchased for Rs389 million. “I want to hand over one snorkel and three fire tenders to Karachi, six fire tenders to divisional headquarters and one fire tender to Qasimabad, Hyderabad,” he said.

It may be noted that the snorkel procured for the city has a length of 104-meter and has been procured for Rs199 million. The fire tenders have been purchased for Rs19 million each.

Chief Minister Shah said that at the end of his earlier tenure four important schemes such as Tipu Sultan Road, Tipu Sultan Flyover, Sunset -Gizri Boulevard Flyover and Cant Station roads were in progress.

At this he told that all those schemes have been completed with minor touch up are left. Murad Ali Shah told the Minister Local Government to get necessary arrangements for their inauguration. “I want to officially open them for public during this week,” he said.

Project Director Niaz Soomro briefing the chief minister said that fice percent work on the construction of U-turn at Natha Khan Bridge is going on very slow. It is a Rs70 million scheme. The chief minister directed his principle secretary to look into land acquisition issues of the U-turn so that it could be completed within next two months. The chief minister was told that 70 percent work on Drigh Road Underpass along Shahrah-e-Faisal with restoration of right turn bridge has been done and further work was in progress. It is a Rs1.6billion scheme.

The CM was told that the work on underpass at Submarine Chowrangi has been completed by 95 percent. It is a Rs2.2billion scheme. At this the chief minister said that the work on Underpass has been completed but still its beautification and opening of connecting roads have not been done. “I have seen it personally and want you to complete it at the arliest,” he directed the PD.

Murad Ali Shah said that the work on Karachi Zoo is going on at snail pace. It is hardly a Rs331.3million scheme. He directed the PD of the project to expedite work on the Zoo. It was pointed out that widening of Stadium Road from Stadium to Rashid Minhas Road of Rs379.8 million has been completed by 75 percent. Construction of Road from Tank Chowarngi to Superhighway via Thando Nalo of Rs574 million has been done by 85 percent.

He was told that in order provide water to Baldia Twon a 24 dia pipe line was being laid from Habib Bank to Pump No.3. It is a Rs399.5 million scheme and 25 percent work has been completed.

The construction of Storm Water Drain (SWD) from Star Gate to Chakora Nalla. Shahrah-e-Faisal started for Rs200 million is still at initial stage. At this the chief minister directed Minister Local government Saeed Ghani to personally monitor the completion of on-going schemes. “I want them to be completed at the earliest so that we could start new schemes- still we have to do a lot,” he said and added Karachi is a beautiful city and we have to make it a best livable cities pf the world.