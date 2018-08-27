Mon August 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Chinese envoy meets FM Qureshi, NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Chinese ambassador in Islamabad Yao Jing called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Monday.

The Chinese envoy first visited the Foreign Office and congratulated Qureshi on his appointment as Foreign Minister.

The two discussed China Pakistan Economic Corridor and bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

Later, Mr Jing went to National Assembly Secretariat where he met Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Speaking on this occasion, Speaker Qaiser said that China Pakistani Economic Corridor (CPEC) presents opportunities for the entire region, which is why the Pakistani government will take all possible steps for its complete and successful implementation.

They also spoke about bilateral trade between Pakistan and China, saying the issues would be solved with the help of legislation.

Yao Jing said China values its relations with Pakistan and wants to work with the country so that together they help the entire region progress.

