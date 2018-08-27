Mon August 27, 2018
August 27, 2018

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

ISLAMABAD: A unanimous resolution was adopted by the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday to condemn  a sacrilegious caricature completion being held in Netherlands.

The resolution was tabled by Leader of the House Shibli Faraz and was unanimously approved by the Senators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the session. 

Speaking on the floor of the house, Prime Minister Khan said that his government would take up the matter in the upcoming UN General Assembly session.

Khan  said that his government would also try to convince the OIC to take a stand at the international level. 

"We will raise this issue in the UN. But it is a big failure of the Muslim world first," he opined. 

The prime minister said that  Muslims were very sentimental about the sanctity  of Holy Prophet (pubh). 

"Our protest will have a little impact as very few Europeans understand hurting of Muslim sentiments over blasphemous content," he said.

"I understand the European mindset as I live here. They do not understand the love Muslims for the Prophet." 

In June this year, anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders  announced that he would hold a competition of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

The party said the plan to hold the competition in the party’s secure offices in Dutch Parliament had been approved by the Dutch Counter-terrorism Agency NCTV.

