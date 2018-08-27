Mon August 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Gen Bajwa calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minisster Imran Khan on Monday and congratulated him on assuming the office of prime minister, PTV News reported.

Both discussed security situation and expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace.

