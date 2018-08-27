Gen Bajwa calls on PM Imran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minisster Imran Khan on Monday and congratulated him on assuming the office of prime minister, PTV News reported.
Both discussed security situation and expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while also continuing efforts for regional peace.
