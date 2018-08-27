PTI Imran Ismail to take oath as Governor Sindh Today

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail will take oath as 33rd Governor of Sindh Today.

As per details, Chief Justice Sindh High Court will administer the oath at Governor House Karachi. Earlier on August 24, a notification in this regard was issued.

Shortly after Imran Ismail was notified as Sindh Governor, he thanked Imran Khan for reposing trust in him. Imran Ismail also thanked PTI and party workers.

Ismail said, “I will play a role of bridge between centre and the province as progress and prosperity of Sindh is my top priority.”

He went on to say people of Sindh will find him among themselves. “I want to take all parties in the province along,” he said.

PTI Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Imran Ismail as the next Governor of Sindh.



