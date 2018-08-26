Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has named a 23-member Punjab cabinet in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. 

According to a press release issued by the PTI on Sunday, the provincial cabinet includes Mian Mahmood ur Rashid (Housing and Urban Development), Aleem Khan (Local Government and Community Development), Yasmeen Rashid (Health), Samiullah Chaudhry (Food), Mohsin Leghari (Irrigation), Makhdoom Hashim Bakht (Finance) and Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan (Information and Culture).

Muhammad Sabtain, Sardar Asif Nikai, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed (Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control), Hafiz Amar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Sarfraz (Higher Education) and Mian Aslam (Punjab Industries, Commerce and Investment) and Murad Raas (School Education) have been named in the cabinet. 

Others who got the portfolios are Mian Aslam Iqbal,  Amar Yasir, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimoor Khan (Youth and Sports), Raja Rashid Hafeez (Revenue), Ansar Majeed Niazi (Labour and Human Resource) and Raja Basharat (Law and Parliamentary Affairs).

The announcement was made hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar interviewed 30 lawmakers before picking the cabinet's members. 

The nominated ministers will be take oath of their office at Governor House on Monday. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Khursheed Shah defends Aitzaz Ahsan’s nomination for presidential election

Khursheed Shah defends Aitzaz Ahsan’s nomination for presidential election
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Load More load more

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s