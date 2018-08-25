Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wazir Khan Chowk given back its lost glory, open again for public

Pakistan owns a rich heritage of its glorious cultural and religious past. The 17th-Century Wazir Khan Mosque is also one of its iconic architectonic paragons that are masterpieces from the Mughal era. But for about a year, severe negligence was shown towards the Chowk and the public square near the historic mosque.

However, through  cooperation from the US Department of State’s ambassadors, funds for cultural preservation were granted and the Chowk has painstakingly been resorted.

In 2012, the Walled City of Lahore Authority decided to reclaim the neglected Chowk. With guidance from experts from various experts at Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan, conservationists drew up plans for the restoration to under write the $1.2 million project. The conservation was completed in 2017 and the chowk was given back its lost glory.

However, in the background since its creation in 2001, the Ambassadors Fund has awarded $55 million to nearly 900 projects in 125 countries for the preservation of cultural sites, objects and forms of traditional expression.

“Cultural preservation offers an opportunity to show a different American face to other countries, one that is non-commercial, non-political, and non-military. By taking a leading role in efforts to preserve cultural heritage, we show our respect for other cultures by protecting their traditions”, said the Congress, in the statue establishing the Ambassador’s Fund.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Govt to launch kids, sports channels: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt to launch kids, sports channels: Fawad Chaudhry
Shireen Mazari acts against manhandling of woman in DG Khan Darul Aman

Shireen Mazari acts against manhandling of woman in DG Khan Darul Aman
Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

PTI fines MPA Imran Ali Shah with Rs0.5 million over Karachi brawl

PTI fines MPA Imran Ali Shah with Rs0.5 million over Karachi brawl

Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s