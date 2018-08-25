Wazir Khan Chowk given back its lost glory, open again for public

Pakistan owns a rich heritage of its glorious cultural and religious past. The 17th-Century Wazir Khan Mosque is also one of its iconic architectonic paragons that are masterpieces from the Mughal era. But for about a year, severe negligence was shown towards the Chowk and the public square near the historic mosque.

However, through cooperation from the US Department of State’s ambassadors, funds for cultural preservation were granted and the Chowk has painstakingly been resorted.

In 2012, the Walled City of Lahore Authority decided to reclaim the neglected Chowk. With guidance from experts from various experts at Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan, conservationists drew up plans for the restoration to under write the $1.2 million project. The conservation was completed in 2017 and the chowk was given back its lost glory.

However, in the background since its creation in 2001, the Ambassadors Fund has awarded $55 million to nearly 900 projects in 125 countries for the preservation of cultural sites, objects and forms of traditional expression.

“Cultural preservation offers an opportunity to show a different American face to other countries, one that is non-commercial, non-political, and non-military. By taking a leading role in efforts to preserve cultural heritage, we show our respect for other cultures by protecting their traditions”, said the Congress, in the statue establishing the Ambassador’s Fund.