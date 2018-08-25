Sat August 25, 2018
August 25, 2018

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Ismail, who has been appointed governor of Sindh, is reported to be holding just an intermediate degree.

As per reports, the PTI leader had declared his qualification as intermediate in the nomination papers he had submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan for his constituency of PS-111 during the General Elections 2018.

According to education specialists, Ismail is ineligible for the post he has been allotted as the position makes him the chancellor of all state-run universities and would also be required to award degrees to students.

Ismail has, as of now, refrained from commenting on the matter after being advanced by the media.

Earlier on Friday, a notification had also been issued upon Ismail’s appointment as the provincial governor whereas the PTI leader is all set to take charge after his oath-taking on August 27 at the Governor House in Karachi where the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court will be administering the oath. 

